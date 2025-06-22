RUN THEM DOWN:
🚨DETAILS: The shooter was run over by a church deacon, which allowed the security guard to take him down.
Heroes. https://t.co/mH3zVsSsZc pic.twitter.com/ikkEt4sYCu
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2025
