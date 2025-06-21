TRUMP REMINDS IRAN THAT THERE ARE “MANY TARGETS LEFT.” Accompanied by VP Vance Secretary Hegseth, and Marco Rubio, he says we took out the nuclear capability as we had warned, notes that Iran has been killing Americans for many years, and says that’s coming to an end.
Short, sweet, and to the point speech. Less than 5 minutes.
Related:
FA Fordow Out. pic.twitter.com/GdPctaJBv9
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 22, 2025
UPDATE:
That short Trump speech was pretty remarkable. He consistently and repeatedly emphasized the shared interests and fates of the U.S. and Israel.
It couldn’t possibly have been clearer.
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 22, 2025