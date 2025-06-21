June 21, 2025

TRUMP REMINDS IRAN THAT THERE ARE “MANY TARGETS LEFT.” Accompanied by VP Vance Secretary Hegseth, and Marco Rubio, he says we took out the nuclear capability as we had warned, notes that Iran has been killing Americans for many years, and says that’s coming to an end.

Short, sweet, and to the point speech. Less than 5 minutes.

Posted at 10:07 pm by Glenn Reynolds