SO IF IRAN RETALIATES, will it look like the distributed terror campaign outlined in Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack?

We have an awful lot of illegal aliens in the country, plenty of whom could be Iranian sleeper agents and some of whom certainly are. Are there enough to do anything significant? Who knows? Is there anyone left in the Iranian leadership capable of ordering something like that? Possibly not.

Will the Chinese, as in Kurt’s novel, cooperate with the Iranians? Doubtful. We have a stranglehold on Iranian oil now, and Iran is their biggest oil supplier.

But if you sometimes carry a gun, the next couple of weeks should be among those times.