NOW WE MAY KNOW HOW MANY SLEEPER CELLS BIDEN ENABLED: Now that President Donald Trump has obliterated Iran’s nuclear bomb-making facilities, we may well find out in coming days just how many terrorist sleeper cells were able to enter this country during the Biden era. It’s my hurriedly posted PJMedia column.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.