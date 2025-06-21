FROM THE EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOM DEPARTMENT:

Personally, I am a man of peace, and a terrorist nation without an air force, army, navy, military leadership, or nuclear weapons is starting to look pretty peaceful.

So is a Mideast without Hamas, Hezbollah, or a terror-sponsoring Iran.

UPDATE:

With the US strike on Fordow every narrative has to be reframed. Trump as Putin's stooge, European presumptions, China's expectations. All in the dumpster. What world are we in? Nobody knows. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) June 22, 2025

Related:

Plus:

We’ve been in a war with Iran since 1979. https://t.co/eI6FMsVkcj — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 22, 2025

MORE:

I grew up with Leftist boomers siding with the USSR against the US. They’re basically anti-US while enjoying the fruits of the system they claim to detest. This is part of the culture war that dates to the 60s. https://t.co/KDmNkQOapW — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) June 21, 2025

And:

Precision strike. No leaks. No US casualties. Never again say that Hegseth wasn’t the right guy to lead the DOD. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 22, 2025

The “no leaks” part is probably the most impressive.

Pallets of cash versus pallets of massive ordinance penetrators. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 22, 2025

Plus, bipartisan support!

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS. Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025

And, legal analysis:

Obama went to war in Libya for six months without Congressional approval. Not unconstitutional, IMHO, but a violation of the War Powers Act. Trump's action is more like Reagan's bombing of Libya in 1986, neither unconstitutional nor a violation of the WPA. https://t.co/wq8zF8Telf — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) June 22, 2025

MORE:

Consider the opsec in place, along with the rapid marshaling of assets to the region and the expert logistics demonstrated in this mission … and tell me if anyone will be arguing that @SecDef is some kind of amateur in over his head after today. https://t.co/iG3RWxPVnj — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 22, 2025