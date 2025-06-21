STOCHASTIC TERROR:

Feras Hamdan, a 36-year-old Ohio doctor, turned himself in with counsel on Friday and was arrested and charged after allegedly forcing Republican Representative Max Miller off the road in a road rage incident.

According to Rocky River, Ohio, police, the incident occurred on June 15 when Hamdan allegedly tailgated Miller’s vehicle, swerved erratically, and ultimately veered into his lane, causing the congressman to drive off the road to avoid a collision.

Police said Miller’s wife and 2-year-old son were also in the car at the time of the incident in the suburb of Cleveland. . . .

While authorities have not disclosed Hamdan’s alleged motive in detail, law enforcement indicated that his actions appeared intentional and targeted, prompting further legal scrutiny and public concern.