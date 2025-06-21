JOSH BLACKMAN: Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Gorsuch Walk Back Bostock. “A lot can happen in five years. June 2020, or Blue June as I called it, was one of the most depressing periods in recent Supreme Court history. After Justice Kennedy retired, Chief Justice Roberts became the new swing vote, and swung to the left in nearly every case. Perhaps the most confounding decision was Bostock. Justice Gorsuch, joined by Chief Justice Roberts, ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 all along prohibited discrimination against gays, lesbians, and transgender people. The decision was profoundly wrong. Yet, I think Bostock can be understood, at least in part, as a reflection of the zeitgeist. June 2020 was close to peak woke.”

Out: The Supreme Court follows the election returns. In: The Supreme Court follows the zeitgeist.