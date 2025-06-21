HMM: Weighted vests might help older adults meet weight loss goals, but solution for corresponding bone loss still elusive. “A new randomized clinical trial, led by a team of researchers from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Wake Forest University, did not find evidence that wearing a weighted vest or engaging in resistance training prevented bone loss in older adults undergoing intentional weight loss.”
