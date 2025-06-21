EIGHT VIP CHARACTERISTICS: J. Warner Wallace is one of the most successful cold-case homicide detectives ever. For years, he was featured on NBC’s “Dateline” explaining how he solved a particular old and challenging case. He knows good and bad evidence when he sees it.

Thanks to that ability to assess the value of evidence, Wallace has also become one of the best-known Christian apologists in the world. On HillFaith today, Wallace discusses eight characteristics of evidence he has found that indicate purposefulness rather than random chance.

Fortunately, Instapundit has a wonderfully intelligent readership that can offer reasonable arguments for and against a multitude of thoughtful views, including Wallace’s eight characteristics. That, rather than ad hominem for or against, is what I seek in posting this link.