DECONSTRUCTING THE NYT: “The quote is presented in a context that feels intended to generate empathy for those who’ve been affected by the ‘increasingly aggressive raids.’ But that ‘landscaper’ — that is, person in the landscaping business — was, apparently, competing unfairly with anyone in that business who is dutifully following federal law and not hiring those in the country illegally.”
