THE ENEMY WITHIN: UChicago Prof, the Brother of a Convicted Iranian Spy, Says the ‘Only Hope for Peace Is the Power and Durability of Iranian Missiles:’ Alireza Doostdar is a member of the school’s Faculty for Justice in Palestine chapter.. “Justice in Palestine” is something Palestinian supporters should fear.
