JOHN LUCAS: The Art of Propagandistic Headlines: Trump the warmonger? “The middle-of-the-road [sic] Wall Street Journal emphasizes that President Trump and his ‘threats’ against Iran are ‘bellicose.’ I am personally familiar with the precision with which editors of the Journal choose specific words. Headlines and such ledes are perhaps even more important than the remaining text, since as we all know, they form a reader’s first — and sometimes only — impression of the gist of the remaining article. So, what exactly were the very precise and astute editors of the Journal trying to convince us of with their choice of words?”

Among other things, that the WSJ isn’t what it used to be. But we had already noticed.