AND BIGGER FISH TO BITE ‘EM: Great White Sharks Were Scared From Their Habitat by Just 2 Predators.
And yes, unlike George Costanza I know the difference between whales, sharks, and fish. But it was a good headline!
AND BIGGER FISH TO BITE ‘EM: Great White Sharks Were Scared From Their Habitat by Just 2 Predators.
And yes, unlike George Costanza I know the difference between whales, sharks, and fish. But it was a good headline!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.