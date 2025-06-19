HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: “Interestingly, I think there is an argument to bring back the MRS degree.” “I don’t think he said only. And I don’t think you can ignore the smile that broke out on that girl’s face at 0:30. You can want more than one thing, and you don’t have to pretend to yourself that you don’t want those things that are not your career.”
