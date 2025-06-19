SO TRAVEL BACK IN TIME AND TELL YOUR 20 YEAR OLD SELF THIS: Study Reveals How Much Exercise You Need Each Week to Control Blood Pressure. “When the researchers looked at the people who had done five hours of moderate exercise a week during early adulthood – double the minimum amount currently recommended for adults – they found this level of activity lowered the risk of hypertension considerably, and especially if people maintained their exercise habits until age 60.”
