THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF MOSSAD IN IRAN: The most unappreciated aspect of Israel’s remarkable success against Iran is the reality that for months before the current hostilities began, Mossad agents were roaming inside the former Persian empire.

Richard Pollock talked to somebody who knows a great deal of how this happened and continues happening today. Here’s a small sample:

“One who is talking about this omission and is dialed into this extraordinary military campaign is John Spencer. He currently serves as the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point and is Co-Director of the Urban Warfare Project,

“Spencer told me that, indeed, Mossad is continuing to aggressively and freely operate throughout Iran. ‘Most mainstream media treat Mossad’s presence in Iran as something that happened in the past. That is a fundamental misunderstanding of the current reality,’ he said.

“’Mossad has a long track record of building deep operational infrastructure inside enemy territory. There is every indication that those networks are still in place and active. They are likely supporting real-time targeting of regime leadership, missile systems, and mobile launchers, while also disrupting Iranian internal security from within,’ he told me.”

There is more, much more. Joshua and Caleb, veterans of a previous notable Israeli spy operation, are grinning ear to ear.