IT GOES WAY BACK: Earliest evidence of humans in the Americas confirmed. “The tracks showed human activity in the area occurred between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago—a timeline that would upend anthropologists’ understanding of when cultures developed in North America. It would make the prints about 10,000 years older than remains found 90 years ago at a site near Clovis, New Mexico, which gave its name to an artifact assemblage long understood by archaeologists to represent the earliest known culture in North America.”

Turns out Clovis Man was living on stolen land.