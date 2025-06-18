WELL, THAT WOULD BE GOOD: Parkinson’s Discovery Suggests We Could Have an FDA-Approved Treatment Already. “Researchers have discovered how a surface protein on brain cells, called Aplp1, can play a role in spreading material responsible for Parkinson’s disease from cell to cell in the brain. Promisingly, an FDA-approved cancer drug that targets another protein – Lag3 – which interacts with Aplp1 – was found to block this process in mice. This suggests a potential treatment for Parkinson’s may already exist.”