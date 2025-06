THE LEFT IS THEATER KIDDIES ALL THE WAY DOWN. THEIR NEW STRATEGY IS TO BE FILMED BEING ARRESTED: NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by DHS agents, released hours later after alleged officer assault. US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is ‘continuing to investigate’ the incident.

This is literally all their have. Wait till they realize this only plays to octogenarians on a solid PBS diet, who really think Trump is Hitler.