“EXPERTS:”
Still waiting for the economic “devastation” to hit Argentina https://t.co/zsYEXUCqUP pic.twitter.com/9Cu6VQwZLx
— Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) June 17, 2025
“EXPERTS:”
Still waiting for the economic “devastation” to hit Argentina https://t.co/zsYEXUCqUP pic.twitter.com/9Cu6VQwZLx
— Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) June 17, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.