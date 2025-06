TO HAVE GRAVITY, ONE MUST HAVE MASS:

To have gravity, you would have to assume that the NAACP has mass.

It has nothing. It doesn’t matter. It’s completely irrelevant. It has no more high ground or standing.

Why?

Because it’s simply a partisan organization like any other group of hacks.

I think it’s funny that… https://t.co/CQVmiADvRm

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 17, 2025