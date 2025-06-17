CULTURE OF CORRUPTION:

Hey Mrs. Lander. Can you explain? https://t.co/HvMLS4jb1V pic.twitter.com/kf5dBrzmQO

Hi, Meg.

Your husband obstructed federal law-enforcement officers when they attempted to detain an illegal alien.

That is a federal crime.

Nobody is above the law.

Not even douche-bag Democrat politicians, like your husband, trying to make a name for themselves.

Lawyer up. https://t.co/1I8Ck6R9kM

— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 17, 2025