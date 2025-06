REMEMBERING KNOXVILLE’S OWN Sam & Andy’s Restaurant. The original, like pretty much every landmark on the Cumberland Avenue “strip” by the university, is long gone. There’s one out in Farragut that’s very good, but not quite as good as the original.

Some background on steamed deli sandwiches, a Knoxville tradition.

Related item here. And yes, J.C. Holdway is great, probably the best restaurant in town.