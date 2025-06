IRONIC THAT JUST DAYS AFTER THE “NO KINGS” MARCHES, A KING IS THE FACE OF DECENCY AND GOOD GOVERNMENT:

The King of Iran speaks:

"The Islamic Republic has come to an end and is falling.

What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright and together we will navigate this sharp turn in history. Now is the time to stand; it is time to take back Iran. May I be with you soon." pic.twitter.com/QWhNhV5zDB

— 𝗑𝗢𝗼𝗡 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 β™› ✑︎ (@NiohBerg) June 17, 2025