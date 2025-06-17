THE SANCTUARY STATE CONFEDERACY: “Most Americans think of the Civil War as an unambiguous conflict between the North and the South over slavery, and that is generally accurate. It was an insurrection against the federal government committed by 11 states whose Democrat governors and legislators feared that the recently elected Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, would deprive them of their non-citizen labor force. These state officials vowed to resist any attempt by the federal government to put down their rebellion and routinely denounced the new president as an aspiring dictator. Why does this sound familiar?”