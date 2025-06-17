MICROBIOME NEWS: Something in Your Poop May Predict an Imminent Death. “De Porto and his colleagues embarked on an investigation into dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut microbiome, in critically ill patients, as a trait that could be treated. They studied fecal samples collected from 196 patients exhibiting respiratory failure or shock, dividing them into a training cohort of 147 patients and a validation cohort of 49 patients.”

Also, points to the writer for correctly using “haruspicy.” And for even knowing what it is, in these degenerate times.