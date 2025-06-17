June 17, 2025

KERSHAW REMINDS MLB WHO CREATED THE RAINBOW: You may have seen one of the several Major League Baseball team “celebrations” of Pride Month. Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s response to the LGBQTetc.etc.etc. tyrants reintroduced them to a hugely significant fact, as The Washington Stand’s Suzanne Bowdey explains.

Posted at 7:09 am by Mark Tapscott