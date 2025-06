IF I HAVE TO SPELL THIS OUT, THE TEACHER’S UNION IS IN THE DEMOCRAT PARTY’S POCKET: DNC Chair Thought David Hogg’s Departure Would End His Woes, But Another Shoe Just Dropped.

Abolish the certification authorities, abolish the education department. Set education free and make it local. And if you’re a parent, and you can at all contrive it, take your kids out of the schools. Bring them home to teach.