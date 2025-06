UNEXPECTEDLY!

So much for that tariff hyperinflation.

New inflation numbers came at 1.2% — way below the Fed’s target.

For the 4th time in Trump’s 4 months.

Yet not a word about easing from the fed. Who’s now moving the inflation goal-posts to 2026 or even 2027. pic.twitter.com/nwzSCABrbR

— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) June 16, 2025