HMM: Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate. The story suggests discrimination as a cause, but I’d suspect it’s at least as likely that inferior students are admitted as part of DEI efforts, and then can’t cut it. Obviously we need to lower the standards until they can!
