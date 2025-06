ROGER KIMBALL: America on Parade—and on Edge.

MSNBC wanted the US Army 250th celebration to have a “dark, malevolent energy” and are forced to admit that it didn’t and was a beautiful patriotic parade.

They forget that “dark, malevolent energy” is reserved for their buddy Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/nKmGFCai6E

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025