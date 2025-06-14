BREAKING: Two Democrat Lawmakers Shot in Minnesota.

BREAKING: Manhunt is underway after Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman were shot overnight.

Both lawmakers and their spouses have reportedly been shot.

A shelter-in-place alert was sent out at 5:30 am for a three-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course in… pic.twitter.com/opd62oHLJk

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2025