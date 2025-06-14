NO QUEENS:
This is Walton’s megayacht—named KAOS. https://t.co/ek5dZAd6od pic.twitter.com/1EeKG4d78N
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 14, 2025
NO QUEENS:
This is Walton’s megayacht—named KAOS. https://t.co/ek5dZAd6od pic.twitter.com/1EeKG4d78N
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 14, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.