THESE PEOPLE ARE RISIBLE, BUT STILL DO A LOT OF HARM:

A white Welshman stands and lectures Egyptians on their responsibilities to other Muslims. The white saviour narcissism is off the scale here. https://t.co/JUTgw43g9P — Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) June 14, 2025

Much of the harm could be eliminated if people would simply ignore and mock them, as they so richly deserve.

This is the way.