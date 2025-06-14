CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE:
The AR-15 is the most popular civilian rifle in America and is used by tens of millions of law-abiding Americans for lawful reasons.
Total bans on AR-15s are a flagrant violation of the Second Amendment.
Today, the Department of Justice filed an amicus brief telling the Seventh…
— Chad Mizelle (@ChadMizelle47) June 14, 2025
How refreshing to see our DOJ fighting to actually protect the 2nd Amendment, not restrict it
AR-15s are owned by tens of millions of Americans and Illinois’ AR-15 ban is wildly unconstitutional
Thank you Harmeet Dhillon for fighting to protect the Constitution
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 14, 2025