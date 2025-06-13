THE GLEICHSCHALTUNG WAS REAL. And still is, to the extent they’re allowed to get away with it.
Naomi wrote:
“Therapists are no longer trained to be neutral; they’re trained to be agents of political change.”
“Speaking up comes with risk. But in a field where dissent is discouraged and students are coerced, I’ve chosen to say: No more.”
And now she’s lost her internship. https://t.co/ziIFrFrXXN pic.twitter.com/vwrii5Nq0X
— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 13, 2025
this shit is why i always laughed at the inclusion and diversity shit. the whole time they were talking about this they were also engaging in an ideological kulturkampf https://t.co/BcGOdTozzq
— Razib 🥥 Khan 🧬 📘✍️📱 (@razibkhan) June 12, 2025
I can’t get over this. I really can’t. Imagine being an aerospace engineer and losing your bonus because La Wanda over in HR didn’t think White people should get bonuses and that’s just fine with company leadership https://t.co/65mzVR8lM5
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 13, 2025
All this stuff is illegal. Make them pay through the nose.