BOOMERS RUINED ACADEMIA?

Baby-boomer academics, my own generation of university professors and administrators, began filling the ranks of higher education in the late 1970s. We inherited a fabulous higher education system that welcomed a vast range of debates. Now, as our cohort completes retirement, we… https://t.co/f5OKZCzuSP

— Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) June 12, 2025