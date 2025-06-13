BEWARE:

I don't expect a symmetric retaliation by Iran. Rather the Ayatollahs, now clearly in an existential struggle with Israel, will likely attempt to expand the conflict to the West. The Trump admin may believe Iran has infiltrated the southern US border. Watch this space.

Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack made real?

The threat we face right now inside the US is activated Iranian-allied terror cells.

This is where the Democrat "No Border" policy has created huge risks.

Hundreds of thousands of military aged men made it into the country without any encounter with US immigration personnel.…

