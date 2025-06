DON SURBER: Sucks to be Iran this morning: Trump gave them a 60-day notice to negotiate.

Well, it sucks to be the Mullarchy, anyway. For actual Iranians, it’s a major opportunity.

πŸ”΄ Iran's King in Exile speaks:

"My message to the military, law enforcement, and security forces is clear:

This regime and its corrupt and incompetent leaders do not value your lives or our Iran. Separate yourself from them and join the people." pic.twitter.com/tEvuRRQiT7

— 𝗑𝗢𝗼𝗡 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 β™› ✑︎ (@NiohBerg) June 13, 2025