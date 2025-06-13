AN OVERNIGHT WIN FOR TRUMP, AT THE COURT OF APPEALS AND IN THE POLLS:

Even while President Donald Trump’s immigration policy remains controversial, most voters support his decision to use the National Guard to stop attacks on federal immigration agents in Los Angeles. https://t.co/oBPqbSiqT7

UPDATE: But a good point from Adrian Vermeule:

If your reaction to this is that “the process is working,” you’re missing the point. Any one of almost 700 district judges might intervene at any time to block anything the President does, even within the core of his Article II powers. The overhang of uncertainty and confusion… https://t.co/l93r1M78qA

Plus:

In my review of the decision I don't see where Breyer even addressed this issue.

If calling into federal service is a POTUS function, how can he enjoin that decision if he has no jurisdiction over POTUS on separation of powers grounds.

That is black letter law. https://t.co/hhoibH9C2w

