IRAN DISCOVERS EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOMS:

Wow, something big was just destroyed in Iran.pic.twitter.com/9tIS2zKhFZ — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 13, 2025

Targeted assassinations Tehran pic.twitter.com/0lJLCKSRxg — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 13, 2025

Plus:

Israel bombing Tehran with US munitions must be the "peace in the Middle East" we were promised — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 13, 2025

In the words of Keith Laumer, there’s nothing more peaceful than a dead troublemaker.