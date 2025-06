CUT THEM OFF:

Incredible. Per @DataRepublican AFL-CIO receives more from YOU THE TAXPAYER ($72 million) each year in federal grants than it receives from membership dues from its own union members ($69 million). https://t.co/dAvE9TY5q2 pic.twitter.com/wHi5wD2BIq

— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 12, 2025