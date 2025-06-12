SOCIAL DESTRUCTION: It Was the Damn Phones. “It has been true for hundreds of years: older generations worry about whatever new technology young people are using, and whatever new media they are consuming. This is why some people believe that the current wave of concern about social media and smartphones is overblown, like earlier concerns about violence in comic books and music lyrics. These skeptics say that no new norms or laws are needed. But during all previous waves, most young people liked the things they were doing.”