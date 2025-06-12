WOULD THE LEFT EVEN EXIST WITHOUT ASTROTURF AND LIES?
🚨BREAKING: Another TikToker reveals they were offered $200 to join the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest in NYC—targeting ICE and President Trump’s deportation policies. pic.twitter.com/Ffrzu19GKO
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 11, 2025
REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids.
Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not… pic.twitter.com/eMN7KUm0Sb
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025
The purpose of the regime media is to enforce the left’s narrative.
I know this because leftists tell me. https://t.co/dmFAR6Y5ja
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 12, 2025