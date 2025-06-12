WOULD THE LEFT EVEN EXIST WITHOUT ASTROTURF AND LIES?

🚨BREAKING: Another TikToker reveals they were offered $200 to join the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest in NYC—targeting ICE and President Trump’s deportation policies. pic.twitter.com/Ffrzu19GKO

REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids.

Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not… pic.twitter.com/eMN7KUm0Sb

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025