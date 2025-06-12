UH. EV. SO GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT: Cargo Ship With Electric Vehicles Burning is Abandoned in Pacific Ocean.
My tongue? Well, if you have a pair of pliers handy, I can pull it off my cheek. I think.
