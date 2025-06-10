LOL, BRIAN STELTER:
Two hours later…
LA mayor issues city-wide curfew. https://t.co/MK3SZus4ha
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 11, 2025
I’m not saying that The Potato is always wrong, but that’s the way to bet.
