ICYMI:
So I guess it’s an invasion then and these are enemy aliens. Attention SCOTUS. https://t.co/7vlAg66Pwh
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) June 10, 2025
ICYMI:
So I guess it’s an invasion then and these are enemy aliens. Attention SCOTUS. https://t.co/7vlAg66Pwh
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) June 10, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.