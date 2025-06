MIKE JOHNSON TAKE NOTE:

🚨 The Minnesota State House has officially adjourned its special session Sine Die.

• Largest tax cut in state history

• No new taxes

• Repealed free healthcare for illegals

Minnesota Republicans did all of this with a 67-67 tied House—no majorities.

— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 10, 2025