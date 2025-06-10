SCIENCE: Confirmed: People Really Do Tend to Look Like Their Dogs. “[A] group of researchers asked participants who had never met the dog-guardian pairs to match photos of dogs and their guardians based on perceived similarities. Interestingly, the participants were able to correctly match most of the dog-guardian pairs. This finding suggests that similarity may not just be a matter of the guardian’s own perception.”
