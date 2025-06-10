VICTOR DAVIS HANSON CALLS OUT GARY NOISOME: Why Is Governor Newsom Going Full Jefferson Davis?
And for the X-less: Here.
Never was greater intellectual power brought out to smack that much lack of brain power. It’s like using a nuke on a gnat.
